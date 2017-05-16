Jason McCourty signs with Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT

The Browns have a new cornerback.

Jason McCourty’s visit to Cleveland on Tuesday has resulted in a deal to join the team. McCourty told Courtney Fallon of NFL Media that it is a two-year deal worth up to $6 million with $2 million in guaranteed money.

The move to Cleveland will reunite McCourty with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who coached him in Tennessee during the 2013 season. McCourty was with the Titans for eight seasons overall, but his run with the team came to an end when the Titans released him earlier this year to open up $7 million in cap room.

Cleveland has Joe Haden and Jamar Taylor at the top of the depth chart and McCourty should slot in somewhere right alongside them given the overall makeup of the team’s cornerback group.