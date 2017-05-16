Jason McCourty visiting with Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

After cornerback Jason McCourty was released by the Titans, his twin brother Devin expressed hope that the Patriots would be interested in signing him so that the two brothers could play in the same secondary.

Nothing has materialized in New England, however, and another team has invited McCourty for a visit this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McCourty had dinner with Browns personnel on Monday night and is visiting the team’s facility on Tuesday.

McCourty is expected to take a physical, which could indicate interest in getting a deal done on the Browns’ side. They lost fourth-round pick Howard Wilson to a fractured patella during rookie minicamp, so the need for help at corner in Cleveland is a bit greater than it was at this time last week.

McCourty missed 12 games with a groin injury in 2015, but rebounded to play in 14 games for the Titans last year. He had 69 tackles and two interceptions in those appearances.