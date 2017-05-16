Jay Gruden not worrying about Kirk Cousins past 2017

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2017, 5:22 AM EDT

There’s been nothing new on the potential contract that would keep Kirk Cousins with Washington beyond the 2017 season, and there probably won’t be until much closer to the July 15 deadline for a long-term deal, if then.

So coach Jay Gruden has chosen to not worry about the fact he may not have his quarterback beyond this season.

“My approach, really: I’m not gonna be concerned about it,” Gruden said, via Liz Clarke of the Washington Post. “I know he’s gonna be here this season, and that’s all I care about.”

After being franchise-tagged, Cousins will make around $24 million for this season, which is good money, but far from the security for Cousins and the cap flexibility for the team a longer-term deal would allow. But rather than worry about those things (or the fact they don’t have a General Manager), Gruden’s staying focused on the present and thinking Cousins will improve.

“Whatever happens, happens with him and his agent and our organization,” Gruden said. “He has got two good years under his belt in our system, and I think it’s gonna be very good for him. You’re gonna see major growth from him again. . . .

“This is the year I’m worried about.”

Cousins followed a playoff season with 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns last year, but struggled late in the season. Keeping him playing at the level of the last two years is Gruden’s concern, rather than the possibility that it could be his last with Cousins before he hits a free agent market with many interested suitors.