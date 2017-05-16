Jets sign fourth-rounder Chad Hansen

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

The Jets continued to work their way through signing their 2017 draft class on Tuesday by getting one of the two wide receivers they selected under contract.

The team announced that fourth-round pick Chad Hansen has agreed to his four-year deal with the team. The Jets also added ArDarius Stewart to their receiving corps in the third round.

Hansen missed a couple of games during his final year at Cal, but still ended the season with 92 catches for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s the second Cal receiver that the Jets have drafted in their history and they’d be more than happy if Hansen’s time with the team winds up looking something like Wesley Walker’s run with the franchise from 1977-89.

The Jets also made another roster move this week. They signed linebacker Jevaris Jones after a tryout and waived linebacker Austin Calitro.