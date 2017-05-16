Mark Cuban thinks NFL chasing money in Las Vegas will backfire

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has never hesitated to critique the NFL’s business model, and he has done so again regarding the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.
Cuban said on ESPN that he sees the NFL’s decision to let the Raiders leave Oakland just because Nevada is willing to build them a stadium is going to be a bad look in a few years.
“Why? There’s just no good reason. It’s no disrespect to Las Vegas, it’s a great city and it’s vibrant. But they’re going to a smaller market, it’s transient, and it’s just another example of chasing every last dollar, and that tends to backfire,” Cuban said.
Cuban famously compared the NFL to fat hogs ready to get slaughtered, and he thinks the league will eventually implode under the weight of its own greed. We’ll see in a few years if an expensive Las Vegas stadium has thousands of empty seats on Sundays, which would suggest that Cuban may be on to something.
Kinda like when the Supersonics CHASED $ down to OKC? Right Mark?
He’s got a point.
Is that the guy in the sport with 80+ games and 2 rounds of playoffs?
This from an owner in a league that is allowing ads to be placed on players’ jerseys next season.
Not a Mark Cuban fan, but I believe that he is correct….the NFL WILL implode from greed, over-priced seating, parking, concessions and SALARIES will push the NFL to its knees.
So tired of media trying to convince us that we should care what this guy has to say about anything.
They’ll be hawking free Raiders tickets on street corners just like they do now for the shows, just to entice people to sit for a timeshare presentation.
Yeah, there MIGHT be thousands of empty seats in Vegas, just as there ARE every game in that sewer pit in Oakland! At least there will be nice digs to travel to and a place to party before and after.
Hey Mark look at it this way. When people go to away games because they can’t get home tickets, they look for places like Miami, San Fran and San Diego. Now you can add Las Vegas and subtract San Diego. Oakland wasn’t on the short list although we would go and stay in San Fran.
Cuban knows everything. *sarcasm*
Does Cuban stalk reporters to give his opinion on everything or do they go find him? And why does anyone care?
trying to figure out why the opinion of Marc Cuban pops up everywhere and on every subject
But Mark Havent you seen How Roger is a proponent of long term viability and sustainability over short term monetary Gains!!!??? Roger really cares Mark…
This guy is so right when it comes to his views on the NFL. At this point the League is focused on monetizing every blade of grass, and they have no long game. A pause is greatly need, but it would require great leadership to convince the money hungry owners of so much.
Does this guy ever shut up ? He’s like that guy at work who thinks he knows something about everything.
I’ll take his word for it. Note that Cuban didn’t raise the false flag (hysteria based fear) that sports betting is legal in Las Vegas to help shore up his argument.
No hes wrong. Everyone would want to see their team play in the city of lights. It would be the ideal vacation: casinos, h00kers, parties, your football team etc
Only pitfall: visiting oppenents will out weigh raider nation
He will be wrong again.
Mark Cuban thinks?
I hear this all the time. There are no “free shows” in Vegas. I travel to Vegas 10-12 times per year and $300 shows that perform twice daily are sold out constantly. I think most people have no clue the amount of money spent on anything in that city. There may not be as many true Raiders fans at the games as there are now, but trust me those seats will get sold for ridiculous prices.
Why don’t you fix the problems in the watered down NBA where everyone can pick the two teams that will make the finals before you try to fix the NFL
I am a die hard Raiders fan. But lets face it, they had the lowest attendance in the league for the entirety of their second stint in Oakland. You think leaving for a brand new stadium that at the very least will be a tourist attraction is worse than staying in a city that can’t sell out? Don’t forget this was a team making a Super Bowl push and an appearance during that stint. Granted, with the top 5,500 seats tarped off and their first winning season in 15 years they have a waiting list for tickets finally, but that won’t last after they win for 2 or 3 years and the newness of that wears off.
Going to a smaller market, while factually true, is skewed a bit. The “market” in Oakland is the entire bay area. That area is divided. While LV has LA Raiders fans and all other Nevada and SoCal Raiders fans for that matter.
It SUCKS to be in Oakland and lose your team a second time. But the mayor chose the A’s over the Raiders. The Raiders have NEVER had their own stadium. For the first time in their illustrious history they are getting what Al chased his entire life. A home. It might take some time to get used to, but this team gets their own state of the art stadium.
Cuban will be 2-2 within 5-10 years, somewhere in there. This league is doomed for failure under the current regime and business model. It’s not hard to see.
I agree. it is a money grab and horrible idea. The NFL is the money hungriest league in sports. Its all they care about. I have no doubt this will backfire and I cannot wait to see it.
You DO understand the fundamental differences between OKC and LV as markets, right? What will end up happening is 1/3 of the seats will be bought by people who live there, 1/3 bought by Raider nation who simply travel to see them, and 1/3 bought by fans of the visiting team who come to stay in Vegas for the game.
It’s sort of what happened in San Diego, less the part where Charger fans traveled to see them.
The Raiders will never have a home crowd advantage in Vegas. Most of the people going to the games will be Vegas tourists. Yes some will be Raiders fans, but not the 90%+ home crowd you see in most NFL stadiums. They’ll be lucky if 1/3 of the fans are Raiders fans at any given game.
He’s not the only one, there’s been heavy criticism of it. Of course the NHL told the world to hold their beer, because they decided to create an expansion hockey team in Vegas as well.
How can rich people be so dumb?
I guess this criticism might hold some weight if Cuban didn’t represent a league that has written the book on Chasing every last dollar. Also, he speaks of the league “allowing” the Raiders to move to Vegas. Does anyone believe for a minute that the league could have stopped the Raiders if they had chosen to try?
I disagree with Cuban. I think the Vegas Raiders will be a big hit. The problem for the league is that the Vegas Raiders are going to siphon off a lot of LA fans.
At least one, if not both, LA based teams are going to fail.
Mark’s just mad because he’s not a NFL owner…..
Who the hell cares what Mark Cuban thinks?
I just hope it fails because of the city and fans they’re leaving.
For all the grief the fans here in Detroit give the Ford family, we’ve never been held hostage or kicked to the curb by them.
They haven’t given us much reason to care if they leave either, but that’s another story.
I traveled to 4 games last year. Road games. The crowd was definitely 30-40% Raiders at all of them (maybe 20% at the season opener in New Orleans). Add ALL the fans that went to take over the Q (90% silver and black) and you think Vegas being so close to So Cal won’t have more Raiders fans than visiting fans? It may not be like Green Bay where it is 99% people from the area supporting their team, but it will NEVER be like a Chargers game where the fans are all for the visiting team.
Cuban sure has a lot of things to say………about everything.
Cuban is just salty he doesn’t own an NFL team, tbh.
I think Vegas may be the only city in the country where the transient money is a big plus– You don’t go to Vegas without expecting to spend a lot of money, and I think a lot more visiting fans will show up there than anywhere else if their team is playing the Raiders.
Now, the complete lack of a home field advantage and effect that will eventually have on the success of the team in this situation is another story…
Cuban also aspires to own an NFL team and the most leveraged owner is Mark Davis who happens to own the Raiders.