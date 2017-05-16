More front office departures for Chiefs

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2017, 7:14 AM EDT

Exodus may be too strong a word, but the Chiefs are turning over a lot of people in their personnel department.

Via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs director of pro scouting Will Lewis won’t return to the team, and director of football administration Trip MacCracken was not retained by the franchise.

The 58-year-old Lewis is a former NFL cornerback with 20-plus years of experience in scouting and front office work. He came to the Chiefs from Seattle in 2013 when General Manager John Dorsey took over. McCracken had been with the Chiefs since 2010, and worked on the salary cap.

The Chiefs also lost Chris Ballard to the Colts, who hired Dorsey’s former assistant as their G.M. in January. Ballard hired Kyle Childress as college scouting coordinator during a series of transactions there.