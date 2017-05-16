More than 40 percent of draft picks already are signed

Posted by Mike Florio on May 16, 2017, 10:26 PM EDT

Before 2011, not many draft picks signed before July 4. At the current rate, more than half will be signed by Memorial Day.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, more than 40 percent of the 2017 draft class has agreed to terms. Nine of the 32 first-round picks have signed.

That said, there’s still plenty of work to do to catch the pace of contract signings from 2016. As of May 21, 2016, more than 75 percent of all picks had signed.

The speed with which rookies are being signed proves how easy it is to get the contracts negotiated. Which reconfirms that no rookie draft picks should agree to show up for offseason workouts or minicamps without contracts in place.