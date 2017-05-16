NFL, CFL expand their officiating partnership

The NFL is expanding its program to work with the Canadian Football League in an effort to improve officiating for both leagues.
The leagues announced today that six NFL officials will work in the CFL in June and July, which includes the CFL’s preseason and the first few weeks of its regular season. Six CFL officials will participate in the NFL’s officiating development program, which gives them additional training and the opportunity to get called up to the NFL if they prove themselves capable.
“Working together to develop a sustainable pipeline of highly qualified and experienced officials is in the best interest of both of our leagues,” NFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. “We continue to explore how to collaborate on providing more on-field experience for our officials as well as developing a broad range of football personnel. This is a partnership that makes good sense.”
Most of the CFL season overlaps with the NFL season, so the two leagues can’t really share officials. But they can share training resources, and that’s exactly what they’re agreeing to do.
