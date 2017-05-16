Peyton Manning to host the ESPYs

Posted by Mike Florio on May 16, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT

Peyton Manning has finally taken a post-football job. Sort of.

The former quarterback who remains a prominent chicken-parm insurance pitchman in his retirement will get back to work later this year, when he hosts the ESPY Awards on ESPN.

“It’s an honor to be asked to host the ESPYs, and it’s even more meaningful that it’s the 25th year for this incredible event,” Manning said in a press release. “The ESPYs have been a part of my life during my entire career — I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL.”

Manning has hosted Saturday Night Live to rave reviews, thanks to a folksy style, a natural wit, and a knack for self-deprecation. He has resisted overtures to become involved in TV as a football analyst, and the smart money continues to predict that he’ll eventually be running his own team, as a G.M. or a partial owner.

Of course, becoming an owner will require a lot of money. He’ll likely be getting plenty of it to host the ESPYs.