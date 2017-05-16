Ravens sign four players

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

The Ravens went into their rookie minicamp with space on the roster to add players who impressed them during tryouts and they filled four of those spots on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brought the news that the Ravens have signed South Alabama linebacker Randy Allen, Northern Iowa wide receiver Aaron Bailey, Jacksonville State defensive back Jaylen Hill and Buffalo tackle Roubbens Joseph.

Bailey is transitioning to a new position after playing quarterback during his collegiate stops at both Illinois and Northern Iowa. He threw for 19 touchdowns over his final two seasons and ran for 25 other scores, which likely helped the Ravens think he could handle life at a different spot.

Allen had 12.5 sacks last season, which is always a good way to catch the eye of prospective NFL employers. If he can show potential for the same impact as a pro, he should stick around Baltimore for a while.