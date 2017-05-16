Seahawks reached out to Colin Kaepernick’s agent on Friday

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 16, 2017, 5:17 AM EDT

Colin Kaepernick is getting interest from an NFL team for the first time this offseason.

After Kaepernick said on Thursday night that he and his agent have not talked to any teams, the Seahawks reached out on Friday. According to Mike Silver of NFL Media, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider contacted Kaepernick’s agent on Friday to express the Seahawks’ interest in signing Kaepernick as a backup to starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

There’s no word on whether any contract terms were discussed, nor has Kaepernick said whether he’d sign a minimum-salary contract to work as a backup, or whether he wants more than that.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that the Seahawks are considering both Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as backups to Wilson, but Carroll didn’t mention that Schneider had actually talked to Kaepernick’s agent.

The Seahawks may be losing confidence in backup quarterback Trevone Boykin after he was arrested twice this offseason, and they don’t have any experienced quarterbacks beyond Boykin. So Seattle’s is a roster Kaepernick would have a good chance of making.