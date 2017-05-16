Sebastian Vollmer announces his retirement

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

Former Patriots tackle Sebastian Vollmer is learning how to be a broadcaster this week — even though he’s not a quarterback.

And unlike Tony Romo, he’s willing to say he’s retired.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Vollmer said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was retiring. He’s going through the league’s broadcast boot camp this week in New Jersey.

Vollmer, 32, missed all of last season with a hip injury, and the Patriots released him this year. He said he’s already down 75 pounds from his playing weight of 320, which makes his declaration kind of a moot point anyway.