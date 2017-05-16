Sebastian Vollmer announces his retirement

Former Patriots tackle Sebastian Vollmer is learning how to be a broadcaster this week — even though he’s not a quarterback.
And unlike Tony Romo, he’s willing to say he’s retired.
Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Vollmer said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was retiring. He’s going through the league’s broadcast boot camp this week in New Jersey.
Vollmer, 32, missed all of last season with a hip injury, and the Patriots released him this year. He said he’s already down 75 pounds from his playing weight of 320, which makes his declaration kind of a moot point anyway.
Thanks for the memories Seabass, you were not expected to be much in the NFL but you contributed greatly to the team effort. Good luck for your future.
Good for him dropping the lbs and potentially getting into the booth. He had a good career and leaves with some rings too.
Thank you for your time as a Patriot, Seabass.
I’ll never forget when, as a rookie, an injury forced you to move over to Left tackle and take on Dwight Freeney in his prime. You proceeded to shut him out of the game entirely.
I wish you all the best in retirement.
6’8″ and 245 lbs.
At that height and weight he’s svelte.
Sad to see him go. He was a great player for the Patriots for a long time.
Goodluck Seabass!
Was great for the Patriots for many years.
Best of luck, Seabass!
Amazing how these guys shed so much weight after playing. I remember Matt Birk , among others, also losing 75 pounds after he retired. Makes you wonder how the body functions.
Kick his ass Seabass! I’m going to miss him.
Auf Wiedersehen!
A true Patriot. Thank you for your service to New England in protecting Tom Brady. Best wishes for further success in the media.