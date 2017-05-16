Texans sign Breno Giacomini, three others

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

The Texans won’t be getting right tackle Derek Newton back from a pair of torn patellar tendons this season and they’ve added a veteran who could be an option to fill the spot once September rolls around.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed former Seahawks and Jets tackle Breno Giacomini to their 90-man roster. The Jets released Giacomini in February after three years with the team.

Giacomini started every game in the first two seasons, but played in just five last year due to a back injury. The Texans also have Chris Clark and fourth-round pick Julie’n Davenport on hand as possibilities at right tackle.

The Texans also signed three undrafted free agents. Akron cornerback Bryce Jones, Wisconsin running back Dare Ogunbowale and Florida wide receiver Chris Thompson join Giacomini as new arrivals in Houston.

Tackle Dimitric Camiel, running back Kenny Hilliard, wide receiver Tevin Jones and safety T.J. Mutcherson were waived to make space on the roster.