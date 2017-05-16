Titans make changes to scouting staff

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 16, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT

The Tennessee Titans have made a handful of changes to their coaching staff now that the draft is in the rear-view mirror.

The team announced that Jon Salge has been promoted to Director of College Scouting and Brandon Taylor has been promoted to National Scout. In addition, the team has added Mike Boni and Tom Roth as area scouts.

Salge replaces Blake Beddingfield while Taylor replaces Tim Ruskell.

Salge has spent 11 years with the Titans serving as a scout and pro personnel assistant among his many duties during his tenure with the franchise.

Taylor has spent 10 years with the team working as a college scout and combine scout. He previously spent three seasons as a pro scouting assistant with the Carolina Panthers.