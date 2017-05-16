Titans reach deal with third-round pick Jonnu Smith

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 16, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT

The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with tight end pick Jonnu Smith on a four-year rookie contract.

Smith becomes the fifth member of the Titans’ nine-man draft class to reach a deal on a contract with the team.

Smith was selected by the Titans in the third round with the 100th overall pick in the draft. He caught 178 passes for 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns at Florida International with 42 catches for 506 yards and four touchdowns last year.

First-round picks Corey Davis and Adoree Jackson, third-round pick Taywan Taylor and fifth-round pick Jayon Brown remain without deals yet.