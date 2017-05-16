Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2017, 7:08 AM EDT

A look at where the Bills stand in the present and future at quarterback.

Oddsmakers don’t think the Dolphins will win the AFC East.

What should the Patriots expect to get from DE Kony Ealy?

Jets LB David Harris thinks the team will be better than expected this season.

Previewing some position battles with the Ravens.

Bengals rookie WR John Ross continues to push back against durability questions.

It may take some time to develop, but there was some talent on the field at the Browns’ rookie minicamp.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger went to the Penguins game on Monday night and wound up trending on social media.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson and RB D’Onta Foreman are heading to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

WR JoJo Natson doesn’t want his size to keep him from making the Colts.

Will competition at wide receiver prove to be a good thing for the Jaguars offense?

Rookie WR Taywan Taylor wants to make an early splash for the Titans.

Broncos T Garrett Bolles shares a number with former OL Keith Kartz.

The Chiefs are making changes to their personnel department.

Raiders QB Derek Carr got an invite to throw batting practice with the A’s.

The offensive line changes continue for the Chargers.

TE Rico Gathers feels ready for anything the Cowboys want him to do.

A “really strong leg” helped K Aldrick Rosas land a spot on the Giants roster.

Eagles rookie cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas have formed a quick bond.

The Redskins set their schedule for training camp.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is waiting to see if the team’s defensive backs are better.

The Lions opted not to sign RB Matt Asiata after a tryout.

The Packers could have two new starting cornerbacks.

A salary cap-centered look at the Vikings offense.

Falcons DE Takkarist McKinley got welcomed to Atlanta by the local soccer club.

Panthers CB Corn Elder gets a good review from college position coach and former NFL CB Mike Rumph.

Some Saints rookies got a lesson about the team’s history on Monday.

LB Lavonte David hopes to turn in a better season for the Buccaneers.

Rookie G Dorian Johnson was a Cardinals fan in Madden long before he was drafted by the team.

Rams WR Robert Woods was honored by his high school.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan seems to have a preferred type of quarterback.

Undrafted rookie G Jordan Roos made a good impression on the Seahawks.