Vikings add an offensive lineman

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

The Vikings have added another player to the group of offensive linemen vying for spots on their 53-man roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed rookie Freddie Tagaloa. Tagaloa tried out for the team during their recent rookie minicamp.

Tagaloa spent the last two years at the University of Arizona and played in 17 games at left tackle and left guard. He played two years at Cal to kick off his college career and sat out the 2014 season after transferring to the other Pac-12 school.

The Vikings signed tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers as free agents and also drafted a pair of offensive linemen this offseason.

To make room for Tagaloa, the Vikings have parted ways with defensive lineman B.J. Dubose. The 2015 sixth-round pick spent a year on the practice squad and a year on injured reserve since arriving in Minnesota.