Washington gives Josh Norman’s older brother a tryout

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT

Washington gave Josh Norman a $75 million contract last offseason, so giving his brother a look over the weekend seems like the least they can do.

Via Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times, the team took a look at defensive back Marrio Norman over the weekend as a tryout player in rookie minicamp. He’s actually 16 months older than Josh, and has played in the CFL and AFL and spent some time in Ravens camp.

It was easy to confuse him with his little brother over the weekend, as he was wearing Josh’s No. 24 jersey, and it’s clear there was some lobbying to get him the chance.

“Josh has been touting him pretty hard for the last year and a half, so we wanted to give him a shot and give him a look,” coach Jay Gruden said. “You know, he’s got a skill set. I’ll tell you what, he’s a good player. He’s played in a couple different leagues and runs around out there good.”

The elder Norman finished up at Coastal Carolina in 2008, and has bounced through a lot of stops on his football journey. He has played in Georgia, Orlando, and Cleveland in the Arena League, had his stint with the Ravens in 2014 and then went north to play for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but returned to the Cleveland Gladiators once he was released.

And while Josh has made a name for himself and a lot of money, Marrio remains his elder.

“I am the older brother, so I always feel like I set the bar,” Marrio Norman said. “No matter where I was, I always made a lot of plays, a lot of interceptions, so I always gave him something to actually reach and obtain. Just my work ethic alone he tries to mimic.”

Josh has done that pretty well, even if it’s not enough to land his brother a full-time gig.