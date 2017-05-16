Willie Colon says Ben Roethlisberger seriously considered retiring

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger publicly mused about retiring this offseason, and it wasn’t just talk.
Former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon, a teammate of Roethlisberger’s for seven seasons, said this morning on PFT Live that Roethlisberger was seriously considering retiring before ultimately deciding to play the 2017 season.
“I got to sit down and talk to him and one thing he told me is he did take it seriously,” Colon said. “He’s dealt with a lot of injuries.”
So will the 35-year-old Roethlisberger consider it again in 2018, and maybe even walk away? Colon said he believes the Steelers’ offensive line will have a lot to do with that decision.
“He’s passionate about playing, but one thing that keeps his fire going is that offensive line,” Colon said. “You have to worry about the health of Ben Roethlisberger. Can you keep him upright, can he stay healthy for the duration? They have the offensive line, they have the pieces around him to make it work.”
The Steelers signed backup quarterback Landry Jones to a two-year, $4.4 million contract this offseason, and they took quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Those moves may suggest that the Steelers are also taking seriously the possibility that Roethlisberger’s retirement could come sooner than most people expect.
That other older QB is always in the way of another Super Bowl. If Ben can just hold out till he is 40, the road may be clear at that point
Landry Jones is a joke. He can’t carry a team, so why do the Steelers even bother with him? You need a backup QB who can actually take over and be successful if the starter goes down. Jones can’t do that.
They were definitely going to draft Kizer, rumor has it thy wanted Njoku also… Notice how Cleveland leapfrogged the Steelers for both of those picks
Favre 2.0
He wasn’t going to retire and have to give back 33 million (or whatever it was) back to the team.
No sh*t Sherlock! Although some fans didn’t take it seriously, Ben’s comments were serious and he did take some time to decide. No doubt the big AFCCG loss had something to do with it, coupled with that last spell being sidelined with injury, and ageing quickly, all making that window for another SB seem to shrink to impossible dimensions. I like to think it wasn’t just the line that dragged him back but his love for the team and wanting to hang to give them more time to get/develop a decent replacement.
It has nothing to do with the offensive line. Roethlisberger holds onto the ball and scrambles trying to hit the home run ball instead of going through the progressions and dumping it off. For that reason, he takes beatings and gets hurt and misses games. If you play that style of quarterback, your career will be shorter.
Willie Colon is the best name ever.
He should consider retiring. He can’t play the same way he used to, which is what made him so effective. It’s surprising he’s gone this long with that style of play.
Just like Earl Thomas did …..
Ben Roethlisberger is a drama queen.
Not buying it. Big Ben has got 3 good years left in him. Stay healthy and get home field for once when it counts, and continue on fixing the secondary. You have a great chance at claiming no 7.
watched the penguins game last night and overtime they put the camera on ben he looked like a guy who had taken too many shots to the head…
Name ONE team that isn’t screwed if their starting QB goes down…….
Ben is the biggest drama queen since Brett Favre.
I doubt he ever plays another full 16 games season rest of career.
He’s 35 years old, 40 pounds overweight, slow and chooses to take way too many big hits.
Only way he plays more than 2-3 season is if he drops about 40 lbs. and plays smarter. He refuses to concede a sack or just throw the ball away like the great ones do. Big Ben always has to try to be the hero on every play and it’s going to continue to cost him playing time.
Ha – really? if that’s the case they really don’t think much of Ben then do they? A fourth round pick out of Tennessee as his replacement?
Not buying it. Big Ben has got 3 good years left in him. Stay healthy and get home field for once when it counts, and continue on fixing the secondary. You have a great chance at claiming no 7.
He might play 3 more years. I don’t think they’ll be “good” years though. I’m thinking he’ll hobble through 3 more years and the injuries will become more frequent and more severe. Too fat, too slow and plays hero ball to much.
Hard to believe Brees (38) and Ben (35) are only three years apart in age, and they both had their birthdays already this year.
Brady will be 40 for the start of the season.
Bye Felicia! If his heart ain’t in it I’d rather for him to make that choice. Ben has some of the best offensive weapons he has ever had and one of the best offensive lines to go with them. If he is still can’t get it done and making excuses than step aside….
Patriots have Garopollo and Belichick
Ben and Marshawn may be the two biggest drama queens in the NFL
It has nothing to do with the offensive line. Roethlisberger holds onto the ball and scrambles trying to hit the home run ball instead of going through the progressions and dumping it off. For that reason, he takes beatings and gets hurt and misses games. If you play that style of quarterback, your career will be shorter.
Perhaps he should take a tip from 2 yard Tom AKA Cinco Anillos and forget the diva style points for long throws. Caveman football went out with Twinkletoes Flintsone.
Ben is the biggest drama queen since Brett Favre.
And he’s been to 3 Super Bowls and won 2 of them playing just like that. He is a gunslinger and that’s what makes him tick. Could he have played smart and safe football and extended his career a few years? Yeah probably but would he have had the success that he has. No matter he is a first ballot HOFer.
New England,
did I win?
San Fran, Jacksonville, Houston, Jets, Bears, Vikings, Rams, Eagles, any more Im missing???
chipper41 says:
May 16, 2017 9:28 AM
watched the penguins game last night and overtime they put the camera on ben he looked like a guy who had taken too many shots to the head…
