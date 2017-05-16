Willie Colon says Ben Roethlisberger seriously considered retiring

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger publicly mused about retiring this offseason, and it wasn’t just talk.
Former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon, a teammate of Roethlisberger’s for seven seasons, said this morning on PFT Live that Roethlisberger was seriously considering retiring before ultimately deciding to play the 2017 season.
“I got to sit down and talk to him and one thing he told me is he did take it seriously,” Colon said. “He’s dealt with a lot of injuries.”
So will the 35-year-old Roethlisberger consider it again in 2018, and maybe even walk away? Colon said he believes the Steelers’ offensive line will have a lot to do with that decision.
“He’s passionate about playing, but one thing that keeps his fire going is that offensive line,” Colon said. “You have to worry about the health of Ben Roethlisberger. Can you keep him upright, can he stay healthy for the duration? They have the offensive line, they have the pieces around him to make it work.”
The Steelers signed backup quarterback Landry Jones to a two-year, $4.4 million contract this offseason, and they took quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Those moves may suggest that the Steelers are also taking seriously the possibility that Roethlisberger’s retirement could come sooner than most people expect.
That other older QB is always in the way of another Super Bowl. If Ben can just hold out till he is 40, the road may be clear at that point
They were definitely going to draft Kizer, rumor has it thy wanted Njoku also… Notice how Cleveland leapfrogged the Steelers for both of those picks
Favre 2.0
He wasn’t going to retire and have to give back 33 million (or whatever it was) back to the team.
No sh*t Sherlock! Although some fans didn’t take it seriously, Ben’s comments were serious and he did take some time to decide. No doubt the big AFCCG loss had something to do with it, coupled with that last spell being sidelined with injury, and ageing quickly, all making that window for another SB seem to shrink to impossible dimensions. I like to think it wasn’t just the line that dragged him back but his love for the team and wanting to hang to give them more time to get/develop a decent replacement.
It has nothing to do with the offensive line. Roethlisberger holds onto the ball and scrambles trying to hit the home run ball instead of going through the progressions and dumping it off. For that reason, he takes beatings and gets hurt and misses games. If you play that style of quarterback, your career will be shorter.
Willie Colon is the best name ever.
I seriously considered calling my ex last night, then I drank another one and passed out.
He should consider retiring. He can’t play the same way he used to, which is what made him so effective. It’s surprising he’s gone this long with that style of play.
Ben the women abuser. How can someone support that??? Oh, he’s a football player. Never mind, all good to abuse women. Here’s a second/third/fourth chance and millions$$
Just like Earl Thomas did …..
Ben Roethlisberger is a drama queen.
Not buying it. Big Ben has got 3 good years left in him. Stay healthy and get home field for once when it counts, and continue on fixing the secondary. You have a great chance at claiming no 7.
watched the penguins game last night and overtime they put the camera on ben he looked like a guy who had taken too many shots to the head…
Name ONE team that isn’t screwed if their starting QB goes down…….
Ben is the biggest drama queen since Brett Favre.
I doubt he ever plays another full 16 games season rest of career.
He’s 35 years old, 40 pounds overweight, slow and chooses to take way too many big hits.
Only way he plays more than 2-3 season is if he drops about 40 lbs. and plays smarter. He refuses to concede a sack or just throw the ball away like the great ones do. Big Ben always has to try to be the hero on every play and it’s going to continue to cost him playing time.
Ha – really? if that’s the case they really don’t think much of Ben then do they? A fourth round pick out of Tennessee as his replacement?
steelcurtainn says:
May 16, 2017 9:24 AM
Not buying it. Big Ben has got 3 good years left in him. Stay healthy and get home field for once when it counts, and continue on fixing the secondary. You have a great chance at claiming no 7.
He might play 3 more years. I don’t think they’ll be “good” years though. I’m thinking he’ll hobble through 3 more years and the injuries will become more frequent and more severe. Too fat, too slow and plays hero ball to much.
Tomlin had to spend six hours on his lawn in a cheerleader outfit to convince him to come back.
Hard to believe Brees (38) and Ben (35) are only three years apart in age, and they both had their birthdays already this year.
Brady will be 40 for the start of the season.
Drama Queen wants a piece of that sweet, sweet Favre retirement attention
Bye Felicia! If his heart ain’t in it I’d rather for him to make that choice. Ben has some of the best offensive weapons he has ever had and one of the best offensive lines to go with them. If he is still can’t get it done and making excuses than step aside….
Patriots have Garopollo and Belichick
Ben and Marshawn may be the two biggest drama queens in the NFL
And he’s been to 3 Super Bowls and won 2 of them playing just like that. He is a gunslinger and that’s what makes him tick. Could he have played smart and safe football and extended his career a few years? Yeah probably but would he have had the success that he has. No matter he is a first ballot HOFer.
chipper41 says:
May 16, 2017 9:28 AM
watched the penguins game last night and overtime they put the camera on ben he looked like a guy who had taken too many shots to the head…
Man,I missed the part where it went into overtime,even though the game ended in regulation.
Chipper41 the clown shoe
Its so crazy seeing these guys age and finally consider calling it quits. I watched Ben, Eli, Rivers, and Brees enter the league as a kid and in my mind they’ll always be that new wave of young successful quarterbacks that I thought would play forever. It’s hard to imagine them all as old-timers now (by NFL standards)
Makes me feel like an old football fan.
Another score for Father time
Steelers will fade into 1980sville again.
lol
With Dan Rooney now gone, it’s unlikely the silver-spooned kid will have the same clout, too.
Well, if he decides to retire…BYE!
Willie’s a nice guy, but I remember a Sunday afternoon back in 2008 when he was the reason that the otherwise unspectacular Juqua Parker (or Thomas, depending on what he was calling himself that day) had himself a career day and putting quite a hurting on Ben.
If Ben talked about retirement within earshot of Willie, it might have been directly related to Willie’s play.
They won the super bowl that year, but that was no thanks to a porous o-line.
In his usual Drama Queen ways, Ben said he was thinking about retiring. When everyone called BS and saw thru his look-at-me attempts, he called his friend Big Willie Colon and tried to convince him to report that he was serious so that he could save face.
“Perhaps he should take a tip from 2 yard Tom”
Lolz Pats were #2 in the league in completions of 20+ yards in the air last season and the entire NFL world saw Brady hitting perfect 40 and 50 yard bombs in the playoffs.
Keep telling the lie if it makes you feel better though.
Plus I suppose you think it makes more sense to throw long bombs into triple coverage that have a very low probability of success as opposed to taking the 7 or 8 yard checkdown that gets the first down.
SMH
Patriots have Garopollo and Belichick
And play in the weakest AFC division. You still failed. Pats would make playoffs with Jimmy G, but they’re not a SB team with him at QB…..don’t kid yourself.
Yeah, he considered both options:
1) Sit at home, be lazy, eat bon-bons, watch football on TV, not worry about getting injured…but have to pay back $18.6 Million.
or…
2) Go play a game with all his friends, get paid an additional $12 Million + endorsements + incentives, keep atleast $6.2 million already paid too him & not have to give back $18.6 Million, continue to live in the lime-light of fame for at least one more year.
I’m sure he hates the immense pressure to play when injured. And, marginal players like Andrew Luck, Kirk Cousins & Joe Flacco getting paid more isn’t very inspirational either. But, he was always going to play. And will likely play for the next couple of years…especially when they start offering him more money to stay.
Roethlisberger had at least one incentive to return beyond the $16.8M he would have to give back if he walked away. Beyond the money Pittsburgh’s outlook is pretty good, that had to be no small consideration. That offense is absolutely loaded and they have a better shot than anyone in the AFC but the Patriots. The defense is still lagging well behind but if New England gets bit hard by the injury bug like they did in ’15 Pittsburgh is next in line. A lot of people might put Oakland ahead of them but the schedules say the Steelers are more likely to end up with home field. Not only did the three other teams in that cupcake division combine for only 15 wins last year but they drew weak opposing divisions this year. The AFCS was almost as weak as the AFCN last season and outside of the NFCW there isn’t a weaker NFC division than the NFCN. Meanwhile in addition to their own division Oakland drew the worst travel they could and the toughest possible opposing divisions, getting both the AFC & NFC eastern divisions.
Fatburger wants to enjoy all the junk food that he can without the team and coaches screaming at him.
H-A-L-E-Y
Don’t buy into it, Big Ben is a perpetual diva.
Landry Jones is Living off Sam Bradford’s Time at OU as he followed Bradford
If big Ben had a time machine…
MY PREDICTION — Small Ben in Big Games will finish out his contract but if/when the Steelers make the playoffs will curl up in the fetal position and score 9 points in the first 56 minutes against the Patriots before adding a garbage time garbage touchdown against a soft prevent defense with the Pats already up by 40 points.
In 5 of the past 6 Steeler playoff games Small Ben in Big Games has failed to score more than 18 points …. including ZERO touchdowns against the Chiefs ….. although he could have had an EASY one on 1st and goal at the 1 but shrewdly checked off of a run to Le’Veon Bell ….. who was running wild for 170 yards that day … just so he could throw a pick.
That’s just how good Small Ben in Big Games is.
“signed backup quarterback Landry Jones…moves suggest that the Steelers are also taking seriously the possibility that Roethlisberger’s retirement”
No.
QB’s are just like boxers. It’s their legs which go first and that leads to their downfall.
Roethlisberger has had numerous leg and ankle injuries in his career and it has affected not only his escapability, but his throwing, as well. Plus, he’s getting older, too.
He is now a question mark as to if he can make it through a season.
All past history aside, he’s 35, got a family, pounded what, 12 NFL years…?
Of course retirement was an option. Steelers coach won’t get another Ben and that’s gonna be a problem. Ben keeps them in the hunt. Tomlinson doesn’t. Coach Trip…
tylawspick6 says:
May 16, 2017 9:54 AM
Steelers will fade into 1980sville again.
lol
With Dan Rooney now gone, it’s unlikely the silver-spooned kid will have the same clout, too.
1980sville. Rich coming from a Patriot fan. NE had the cumulative significance of a freckle before 2000.
Is there no end for this guy’s yearning for attention?
Johnny football is still out there somewhere.
He might play 3 more years. I don’t think they’ll be “good” years though. I’m thinking he’ll hobble through 3 more years and the injuries will become more frequent and more severe. Too fat, too slow and plays hero ball to much.
Big Ben’s playing some of his best football now. I think he has a few more good years left in him. He sticks around as long as his current line does. He doesn’t want to start over. The problem is the Steelers offense is never at full throttle in the playoffs when they need to be(because of injuries) and the secondary/olb needs to to play much better when it counts.
1980sville. Rich coming from a Patriot fan. NE had the cumulative significance of a freckle before 2000.
Even Pat’s want this troll off of here….for once I agree with them.
I really don’t blame Ben for thinking about hanging it up. Think about it…all the money he will ever need….a loving wife….three kids….his extended family…and finally a battered and bruised body. I recently retired and am enjoying life like never before…without the money so he has that and body while bruised but hardly 71. I am thankful to have been able to root for a competitor who showed me if he is upright we have a chance to win.
Big Ben = Drama King
it’s too bad fatso didn’t pack it in. I agree with all the other posters, he is the biggest drama queen that has ever played in the NFL.
stucats says:
May 16, 2017 1:39 PM
it’s too bad fatso didn’t pack it in. I agree with all the other posters, he is the biggest drama queen that has ever played in the NFL.
That would be Favre and it’s not even close
Could there possibly be anything dumber than to talk about how the injuries are getting to you?
If there’s anything a competitor in a contact sport, a collision sport or a combat sport knows — it’s to hyper-target area of WEAKNESS. Like sharks responding to blood in the water. Like how the big cats of Africa target the young, old, weak or sick.
How DUMB was it to fire up a NEON BILLBOARD advertising that the hits are getting to the man. There are 3 teams in the AFC North that can’t wait to see Ben hang up the cleats.
Let’s be serious your not going to beat the Patriots. Just retire…..
Retirement is a tough decision every player must make.
All factors must be considered.
Pittsburgh will be put in a difficult position if he does retire.
Insofar as what he will do if he does retire is pretty clear.
Surely, he won’t be a commentator like Cutler or Romo.
There is only one thing he has ever truly put his heart into.
Shoot. I was hoping for a Big Ben retirement tour. On the other hand, maybe they will get taken out of the AFCCG by the Patriots again. Even better…
Did Ben major in Drama at college? I’m just curious.
Lock up your daughter. Lock up your wife. Lock up your back door. Pig Ben is about to have a lot more time on his hands.
DIVA!!!
Little Ben was only seriously considering looking for more attention. Luckily, threatening to quit was the perfect dog whistle for the dentally challenged Steeler Nation. The fans wet themselves with fear even with the knowledge that Little Ben is only guaranteed to lay a giant egg during the playoffs. Just ask Tebow, Flacco, Manning, and Brady, all of whom are laughing at his antics.
Ben has gotten to two SBs on his own and won one, so … that’s not the reason.
— Pats Fan
——————————————
Uhhhh Ben has been to 3 and won 2.
If the Steelers can maintain homefield advantage similiar to what the Pats did last year in a weak afc east. There’s nobody beating Big Ben at home in a conference championship.
Not good for Steelers. He’s already retired. Contrast with Brady’s determination to be carried out on his shield.
Name one team that isn’t screwed if their starting quarterback goes down?
I can name a few
Browns – Were already screwed.
Niners – Were already screwed.
Patriots – Could start a chimpanzee and not be screwed.
