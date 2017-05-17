Andrew Hawkins gets an Ivy League master’s degree

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

Free agent receiver Andrew Hawkins hasn’t signed with anyone since the Browns cut him in February, but he’s been busy.

Hawkins revealed on Instagram today that he has received his master’s degree in sports management from Columbia University. He has been taking classes there during the offseason the last two years.

After playing college football at Toledo, Hawkins went undrafted, couldn’t get anyone to sign him and ended up playing for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. He also went on the reality TV show 4th And Long, where the winner was promised an NFL tryout, but he didn’t make it even that far. He briefly spent time with the Rams in 2011 before finally earning a roster spot with the Bengals, where he played three seasons. He then played three more seasons with the Browns.

It’s unclear whether the 31-year-old Hawkins has a future on the field, but his future is bright off it. His ultimate goal, he says, is to be an NFL general manager. No one should bet against him.