 Skip to content

Andrew Hawkins gets an Ivy League master’s degree

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

Free agent receiver Andrew Hawkins hasn’t signed with anyone since the Browns cut him in February, but he’s been busy.

Hawkins revealed on Instagram today that he has received his master’s degree in sports management from Columbia University. He has been taking classes there during the offseason the last two years.

After playing college football at Toledo, Hawkins went undrafted, couldn’t get anyone to sign him and ended up playing for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. He also went on the reality TV show 4th And Long, where the winner was promised an NFL tryout, but he didn’t make it even that far. He briefly spent time with the Rams in 2011 before finally earning a roster spot with the Bengals, where he played three seasons. He then played three more seasons with the Browns.

It’s unclear whether the 31-year-old Hawkins has a future on the field, but his future is bright off it. His ultimate goal, he says, is to be an NFL general manager. No one should bet against him.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Home, Rumor Mill
20 Responses to “Andrew Hawkins gets an Ivy League master’s degree”
  1. jxt2521 says: May 17, 2017 12:48 PM

    Some people are extremely driven…. wow.

  2. cfos00 says: May 17, 2017 12:52 PM

    Awesome job by Hawkins! Hopefully it helps set him up further in life. Congrats to him!

  3. jm91rs says: May 17, 2017 12:57 PM

    He is a very smart guy. I’d think when he’s ready to hang it up a team like the Bengals can give him some front office work to do.

  4. woodson28 says: May 17, 2017 1:05 PM

    He should have beaten Holley, he was the much better receiver on that show.

  5. stoneydog1000 says: May 17, 2017 1:05 PM

    Way to go, Lil’ Hawk!

  6. factschecker says: May 17, 2017 1:06 PM

    Robert Kraft’s alma mater. Columbia’s football field is Robert Kraft Field.

  7. iman62 says: May 17, 2017 1:12 PM

    Love the baby Hawk.

  8. waynefontesismyfather says: May 17, 2017 1:18 PM

    Go Rockets!

    #UTyouknow

  9. touchdownroddywhite says: May 17, 2017 1:19 PM

    A life long player with a sports management degree? If he’s not on the field for somebody this season, I’m sure he’ll be in somebody’s front office by next…

  10. irkjames says: May 17, 2017 1:23 PM

    Well done young man.

  11. nashvilleseahawk says: May 17, 2017 1:24 PM

    He should be asked to speak at the rookie symposium. His accomplishments and his ability to excel off the field (if he chooses to sooner rather than later), is a very valuable lesson young men should learn from.

  12. lildeucedeuce says: May 17, 2017 1:27 PM

    what a killer. GM for New Orleans in the future perhaps?

  13. alphadux2u says: May 17, 2017 1:38 PM

    More stories like this please!

  14. silvernblacksabbath says: May 17, 2017 1:38 PM

    Way to go Hawkins! We need more like you and less idiots 🙂

  15. bengalbowl says: May 17, 2017 1:49 PM

    One of my favorite Bengals of all time. I wish we had more players like him and less turds like pacman.

  16. ctiggs says: May 17, 2017 2:01 PM

    Great story

  17. postintelligence says: May 17, 2017 2:14 PM

    Exceedingly impressive. Good for him!

  18. sillybillywillyrillyinphilly says: May 17, 2017 2:17 PM

    A good story about a smart young man that did what was best for him and his family. More stories like this please.

    Congrats Andrew. Your hard work has paid off – keep that drive and you’ll be successful no matter what path life takes you on.

  19. DawgPound83 says: May 17, 2017 2:27 PM

    Concussions be damned. Well done Baby Hawk.

  20. DinoScapelli says: May 17, 2017 3:28 PM

    Awesome, Andrew!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!