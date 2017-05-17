Andrew Hawkins gets an Ivy League master’s degree

Free agent receiver Andrew Hawkins hasn’t signed with anyone since the Browns cut him in February, but he’s been busy.
Hawkins revealed on Instagram today that he has received his master’s degree in sports management from Columbia University. He has been taking classes there during the offseason the last two years.
After playing college football at Toledo, Hawkins went undrafted, couldn’t get anyone to sign him and ended up playing for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. He also went on the reality TV show 4th And Long, where the winner was promised an NFL tryout, but he didn’t make it even that far. He briefly spent time with the Rams in 2011 before finally earning a roster spot with the Bengals, where he played three seasons. He then played three more seasons with the Browns.
It’s unclear whether the 31-year-old Hawkins has a future on the field, but his future is bright off it. His ultimate goal, he says, is to be an NFL general manager. No one should bet against him.
Some people are extremely driven…. wow.
Awesome job by Hawkins! Hopefully it helps set him up further in life. Congrats to him!
He is a very smart guy. I’d think when he’s ready to hang it up a team like the Bengals can give him some front office work to do.
He should have beaten Holley, he was the much better receiver on that show.
Way to go, Lil’ Hawk!
Robert Kraft’s alma mater. Columbia’s football field is Robert Kraft Field.
Love the baby Hawk.
Go Rockets!
#UTyouknow
A life long player with a sports management degree? If he’s not on the field for somebody this season, I’m sure he’ll be in somebody’s front office by next…
Well done young man.
He should be asked to speak at the rookie symposium. His accomplishments and his ability to excel off the field (if he chooses to sooner rather than later), is a very valuable lesson young men should learn from.
what a killer. GM for New Orleans in the future perhaps?
More stories like this please!
Way to go Hawkins! We need more like you and less idiots 🙂
One of my favorite Bengals of all time. I wish we had more players like him and less turds like pacman.
Great story
Exceedingly impressive. Good for him!
A good story about a smart young man that did what was best for him and his family. More stories like this please.
Congrats Andrew. Your hard work has paid off – keep that drive and you’ll be successful no matter what path life takes you on.
Concussions be damned. Well done Baby Hawk.
Awesome, Andrew!