Andrew Hawkins works out for Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT
It’s a busy time in the life of free agent receiver Andrew Hawkins.

We noted earlier today that Hawkins got his master’s degree from Columbia. Field Yates of ESPN also reports that Hawkins worked out for the Patriots today.

Hawkins spent the last three seasons on the Browns. The 31-year-old Hawkins caught 33 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns last season.

In New England he’d join a wide receiver depth chart that also includes Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell.

  1. bricketh says: May 17, 2017 8:31 PM

    No mention of Brandon Cooks in the receiving depth chart?

  2. bullwnkl985 says: May 17, 2017 8:31 PM

    How do you mention those 4 WR’s and forget about Brandin Cooks?!?

