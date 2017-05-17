Bengals sign fourth-rounder Josh Malone

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

The Bengals had a big draft class this year with 11 players joining the team and they continued making their way through signing them on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed fourth-round wide receiver Josh Malone. That brings them up to eight signed picks with Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, Kansas State defensive Jordan Willis and Utah center J.J. Dielman still to go.

Malone joined first-round pick John Ross as new additions to the receiving corps as the Bengals try to upgrade their offensive production over 2016 levels. Malone isn’t quite as fast as Ross, but he averaged over 19 yards a catch at Tennessee last season so big-play potential also helped get him to Cincinnati.

The two rookies join A.J. Green, Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd in a receiving corps that the Bengals hope will have a bigger impact as they try to keep their absence from the playoffs to one year.