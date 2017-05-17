 Skip to content

Bills hire Cardinals scout Malik Boyd as director of pro personnel

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 17, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT
New Bills General Manager Brandon Beane continued to add to his personnel department.

The team announced they hired Malik Boyd from the Cardinals to be their director of pro personnel.

Beane told the team website Boyd was his “number one choice,” and thanked Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim for letting him interview.

Boyd has 14 years of experience as a scout, 12 of those with the Cardinals. He also worked for the Colts under Bill Polian, and has experience on both the pro and college scouting side.

Boyd played three seasons in the league with the Vikings and the Saints.

3 Responses to “Bills hire Cardinals scout Malik Boyd as director of pro personnel”
  1. blitzinc43 says: May 17, 2017 2:48 PM

    As a close friend of the organization this is a stout move by the Pegula’s. Perhaps this team will build a roster worth of the playoffs once Brady (and Tannehill) retire

  2. corkspop says: May 17, 2017 3:40 PM

    The front office is taking on a very impressive look. I hope the owners and the fans give them enough time to design and build the machine.

  3. billswillnevermove says: May 17, 2017 4:24 PM

    Love the moves the Bills are making.

