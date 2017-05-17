Bud Grant joins PFT Live on Thursday

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT

Hall of Fame Vikings coach Bud Grant launched on Wednesday his final garage sale, with several hundred fans already showing up to buy a memory from one of the greatest eras in team history. Before the event resumes for 12 hours on Thursday, Coach Grant will spend a few minutes chatting with PFT Live.

He’ll join us at 8:35 a.m. ET, less than 30 minutes before the garage sale resumes. It runs through Friday, and features among other things an autographed, limited-edition bobblehead with the coach and his late hunting dog, Boom.

“They’ve been after me for a bobblehead doll for years, and I just never felt the need to do that,’’ Coach Grant recently told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “It’s an ego-trip kind of thing. But somebody suggested to have them at your garage sale to advertise. You’ve got to have a hook. You can’t just say, ‘Come to my garage sale and buy baby clothes.'”

If you’re in the Bloomington area on Thursday or Friday, go check it out.

Also check out PFT Live, which also includes visits from Vince Wilford and Scott Zolak. We get started at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, and we slide over to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.