Chiefs claim Reshard Cliett off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 6:49 AM EDT

Linebacker Reshard Cliett’s time with the Titans reached its climax on Monday when they dropped him from their roster, but another team was willing to take their place.

The Chiefs will be the next team to try to get something out of Cliett. They claimed him off of waivers and added him to their 90-man roster after cutting defensive back Jimmy Hall.

Cliett entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2015 and he spent his rookie season on injured reserve. His 2016 season was spent bouncing from place to place as he spent time with the Broncos, Jets and Cardinals in a futile attempt to find his way into a regular season game. That’s not great, but signing with the Titans in January and getting picked up by the Chiefs is a sign that people remain interested in unlocking Cliett’s abilities.

Hall spent time on the team’s practice squad last year and signed a future contract at the end of the season.