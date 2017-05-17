Cowboys sign two, cut three in roster shuffle

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

The Cowboys got a big return on a modest investment when they signed wide receiver Miles Austin as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth in 2006.

Austin would catch 301 passes and 34 touchdowns over eight seasons in Dallas and the team is now hoping another player from the same school can make it in the NFL. The Cowboys announced a series of roster moves, including the signing of former Monmouth defensive end Darnell Leslie.

Leslie finished his time in school with the seventh-most sacks in Monmouth history and he’s joined on the Cowboys roster by tight end M.J. McFarland, who spent time with the Jets and Eagles last year.

The Cowboys waived linebacker Jeremiah George, tackle Levon Myers and center Michael Coe in corresponding moves that leave them with 88 of the 90 spots on their roster accounted for.