Falcons have Sean Lissemore in for a visit

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

The Falcons may still be in the market for veteran help on their defensive line.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has Sean Lissemore in for a visit on Wednesday.

Lissemore did not play for the Chargers at all during the 2016 season because of a shoulder injury that also forced him to injured reserve at the end of the 2015 season. Lissemore came into the league as a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2010 and spent three years in Dallas before being traded to the Chargers in 2013. He has 135 tackles, 6.5 sacks and an interception in 69 overall games.

The Falcons signed defensive tackle Dontari Poe and defensive end Jack Crawford in free agency before drafting defensive end Takkarist McKinley in the first round last month.