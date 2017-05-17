Jacquies Smith signs RFA tender with Bucs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Restricted free agent defensive end Jacquies Smith took a visit with the 49ers in March, but didn’t get an offer sheet from G.M. John Lynch so there was little doubt about where he’s be playing during the 2017 season.

The only thing that was in doubt was when Smith would sign his tender offer from the Buccaneers. The answer came on Wednesday.

Smith signed his tender, which sets him up to make $1.797 million this year, and now can turn his full attention toward the final stages of rehab from the torn ACL that cost him all but one game last season.

Smith had 13.5 sacks over the two previous seasons and a return to that kind of production as a pass rusher should put him right back into the rotation up front for Tampa.