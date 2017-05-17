Jamaal Charles no lock to make the Broncos’ roster

The Broncos are planning a committee approach at running back this season. But will Jamaal Charles be part of that committee?
Not necessarily. Longtime Denver reporter Mike Klis of KUSA puts Charles’ odds of making the 53-player roster to start the season at only 50-50. Klis notes that Charles has a history of knee injuries and missed 13 games last year after missing 11 games in 2015.
Charles’ minimum-salary contract makes cutting him relatively painless under the salary cap. With last year’s co-starters C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker back along with rookie De’Angelo Henderson, it’s easy to envision the Broncos keeping three running backs, and Charles not being one of them.
Charles has averaged 5.5 yards a carry for his career, the best of any running back in NFL history. But at age 30, he may be done.
As reported here by this poster on the day of his signing, he won’t make the final roster.
It was worth it just to have Kansas City fans hear that their local hero always wanted to play for Denver. I would pay the league minimum for that any day of the week.
His contract already told everyone that paid attention that.
Lets not act like Devontae Booker and CJ Anderson are world-beaters here. Yes CJ missed 9 games, but Booker played all 16 and averaged 3.5 ypc, helping the Broncos finish 27th in rush yards per game.
Obviously if he’s not close to anywhere of the same player he’ll get cut, but I think even if he’s 80-90% of what he used to be that he can be a huge help to a team that needs to not rely on Siemian and Lynch to win them games. Charles could be a solid rotational/3rd down back that can be a safety valve for the young QBs and catch passes out of the backfield.
They will resign him midseason when one of their backs go down.
If Charles can do the option play then that’ll greatly enhance his chances of making the roster since none of the Broncos’ current QBs are good passers.
We might be reading the same about Blount and AP between now and opening day.
Booker is the more likely to get cut. Was awful last year
I’m not surprised by that statement.
The offensive line had better perform better than last year or the results are going to be any different no matter who was running. Even a great running back need some holes to run through.
We might be reading the same about Blount and AP between now and opening day
========
No they aren’t playing for league minimums essentially. They aren’t large hits on the cap to those teams, but there would be no point in cutting them.
The other factor is Janovich, the FB. He’ll take up another RB/FB spot.
Jamaal is the best RB the donks have ever had on their roster, including when they were cheating and paying Terrelle Davis and horse face illegally under the table.
If Charles cannot beat out Booker then he really is a worn out RB. Booker is a joke, a wasted draft pick from last year. The guy could have a 6 foot hole in front of him and still run into the ass end of the guard blocking for him. This dude has NO vision.
I’m not about to count out Jamaal Charles – he has been just TOO good.
My dead grandma is a better run than anyone on that roster.
He is a lock. Anderson sucks
As a Broncos fan, if Charles can bring someone who is solid in pass protection along with his skills as a receiver, whatever he can give us in the running game is a bonus. CJ is overdue to have full season, and Devontae showed more of what he is all about in the finale against the Raiders when he was finally healthy. Devontae was banged up all season and still recovering from a knee injury he suffered while at Utah. When we signed Justin Forsett late in the season, Book was able to get rested, and flashed in the last couple of games as a result. I’m also betting 6th round pick DeAngelo Henderson makes the team. Overall with the rebuilt O Line and the backs we have, the Broncos should run the ball better this season; it couldn’t be much worse.
If JC still had something left, Chiefs would have kept him.
Good. I hope they cut him. I bet I’m not alone in thinking if my team signed him to the same contract I’d be a-ok with that. No risk, high ceiling.
Jamaal Charles is one of the best to ever do it. He’ll be there.
I rate Mike Klis’ predictions the same way – 50/50 – and that’s being generous.
If he had anything left, the Chiefs would have kept him.
BTW Charles is the best RB and best QB on that roster right now.
Clearly it’s all about health with Charles. If healthy, he’s the best RB on that roster and they’d be fools to cut him. But if he’s not, if he’s lost his burst or can’t play hard without pain, he will need to hang them up.
You Donks better hope Melenik Watson can block!
As a famous man once said “its just a small step from the PentHouse to the S–THouse. LOL
As a Raiders fan of many (many) years, I’ve been feeling pretty good about my team’s chances to take the AFC West, in large part due to the apparent lack of any serious threat from an uncharacteristically weak Denver offence. However, this recent signing of Jamaal Charles has me suddenly feeling decidedly more uncomfortable about the situation.
Don’t delude yourself for a second about this move. Elway is definitely no fool and certainly wouldn’t have signed Charles if he wasn’t 100% convinced that he was back to full health and that he could still get it done. If JC can remain healthy for the entire 2017 campaign, look out; the Broncos could make some serious noise this season & potentially pose a genuine threat to the Raiders’ otherwise unencumbered journey to the AFC West title.
Piss me off! Why did it have to be Denver??
“He may not make the roster”
6 words he didn’t understand before he said he “always wanted to play for Denver”. Which coincidently is 6 more words he’ll largely regret when he comes crawling back to KC looking for work in hopes of having autograph lines as a source of income.
Enjoy Denver JC, i figured it would be your knees that cost you your career in KC, not your mouth.