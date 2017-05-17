Jamaal Charles no lock to make the Broncos’ roster

The Broncos are planning a committee approach at running back this season. But will Jamaal Charles be part of that committee?
Not necessarily. Longtime Denver reporter Mike Klis of KUSA puts Charles’ odds of making the 53-player roster to start the season at only 50-50. Klis notes that Charles has a history of knee injuries and missed 13 games last year after missing 11 games in 2015.
Charles’ minimum-salary contract makes cutting him relatively painless under the salary cap. With last year’s co-starters C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker back along with rookie De’Angelo Henderson, it’s easy to envision the Broncos keeping three running backs, and Charles not being one of them.
Charles has averaged 5.5 yards a carry for his career, the best of any running back in NFL history. But at age 30, he may be done.
As reported here by this poster on the day of his signing, he won’t make the final roster.
It was worth it just to have Kansas City fans hear that their local hero always wanted to play for Denver. I would pay the league minimum for that any day of the week.
His contract already told everyone that paid attention that.
Lets not act like Devontae Booker and CJ Anderson are world-beaters here. Yes CJ missed 9 games, but Booker played all 16 and averaged 3.5 ypc, helping the Broncos finish 27th in rush yards per game.
Obviously if he’s not close to anywhere of the same player he’ll get cut, but I think even if he’s 80-90% of what he used to be that he can be a huge help to a team that needs to not rely on Siemian and Lynch to win them games. Charles could be a solid rotational/3rd down back that can be a safety valve for the young QBs and catch passes out of the backfield.
They will resign him midseason when one of their backs go down.
If Charles can do the option play then that’ll greatly enhance his chances of making the roster since none of the Broncos’ current QBs are good passers.
Bizzareslantpass says:
May 17, 2017 5:32 PM
It was worth it just to have Kansas City fans hear that their local hero always wanted to play for Denver. I would pay the league minimum for that any day of the week.
—————————————————————
No, you wouldn’t.
We might be reading the same about Blount and AP between now and opening day.
Booker is the more likely to get cut. Was awful last year
I’m not surprised by that statement.
grantgoodman93 says:
May 17, 2017 6:48 PM
Booker is the more likely to get cut. Was awful last year
————
Geez. cut the kid some slack. He was a 4th round rookie last year.
The offensive line had better perform better than last year or the results are going to be any different no matter who was running. Even a great running back need some holes to run through.