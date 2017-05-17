Jamaal Charles no lock to make the Broncos’ roster

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

The Broncos are planning a committee approach at running back this season. But will Jamaal Charles be part of that committee?

Not necessarily. Longtime Denver reporter Mike Klis of KUSA puts Charles’ odds of making the 53-player roster to start the season at only 50-50. Klis notes that Charles has a history of knee injuries and missed 13 games last year after missing 11 games in 2015.

Charles’ minimum-salary contract makes cutting him relatively painless under the salary cap. With last year’s co-starters C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker back along with rookie De’Angelo Henderson, it’s easy to envision the Broncos keeping three running backs, and Charles not being one of them.

Charles has averaged 5.5 yards a carry for his career, the best of any running back in NFL history. But at age 30, he may be done.