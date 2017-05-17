Jason McCourty likes what’s “brewing” in Cleveland

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Jason McCourty can smell what the Browns are cooking. He signed a contract there anyway.

“After taking my visit it became clear what is brewing within this organization in Cleveland,” Jason McCourty said in a press release issued by the Browns to announce his arrival. “For me, that made it an easy decision. Obviously, I had a year of experience with [defensive coordinator] Gregg Williams so I know how crazy he is and how much energy he brings to the table. I know what his defenses consist of. In talking with Sashi [Brown] and coach Hue Jackson, it was obvious. The energy flowed through the entire building with everybody I talked to all the way to the players. I want to be a part of something where I felt like I am wanted and where I feel like I’m part of a family. This was an easy decision for me.”

The decision may have been easier based on the fact that, by all appearances, the Browns were the only team that seriously pursued him.

As to Williams, he’s definitely “crazy” — as the Saints bounty scandal and the cartoonish comments caught on tape during a pregame meeting before a playoff game with the 49ers previously established. The craziest aspect of the situation is that he has remained gainfully employed in the NFL following his one-year suspension.