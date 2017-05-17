Jason McCourty likes what’s “brewing” in Cleveland

Jason McCourty can smell what the Browns are cooking. He signed a contract there anyway.
“After taking my visit it became clear what is brewing within this organization in Cleveland,” Jason McCourty said in a press release issued by the Browns to announce his arrival. “For me, that made it an easy decision. Obviously, I had a year of experience with [defensive coordinator] Gregg Williams so I know how crazy he is and how much energy he brings to the table. I know what his defenses consist of. In talking with Sashi [Brown] and coach Hue Jackson, it was obvious. The energy flowed through the entire building with everybody I talked to all the way to the players. I want to be a part of something where I felt like I am wanted and where I feel like I’m part of a family. This was an easy decision for me.”
The decision may have been easier based on the fact that, by all appearances, the Browns were the only team that seriously pursued him.
As to Williams, he’s definitely “crazy” — as the Saints bounty scandal and the cartoonish comments caught on tape during a pregame meeting before a playoff game with the 49ers previously established. The craziest aspect of the situation is that he has remained gainfully employed in the NFL following his one-year suspension.
Gregg Williams is a good coordinator. Thats it. He comes from the Buddy Ryan tree, and they prided themselves in knocking qbs out of games. He did his time and should be allowed to work.
I have never seen a more hyped 1-15 team in my life.
Gregg Williams is pretty crazy… not going to lie when I heard those tapes I was dying laughing and he was talking about my team!
Welcome to the Dawg Pound!
Yeah, how did that “crazy” work out for Gregg in New Orleans?
Whatever they do, they can only go up. The Lord knows the Brown’s need all the help they can get.
He could be The Rock’s brother.
I imagine Jason McCourty ends up playing safety for the Browns.
They are the Browns and they still have no QB.
I predict a 100% improvement and they go 2-14 next year.
That’s what’s brewing.
This worthless organization had Butch Davis, Eric Man”genius” as head coaches, Lombardi as a g.m. and Mike Holgrem as team president and still lucky to win 5 games a year!