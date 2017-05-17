JuJu Smith-Schuster signs rookie deal with Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

The Steelers have their fifth member of the 2017 draft class under contract.

The team announced on Wednesday that second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster has agreed to a four-year contract with the team. Smith-Schuster was a second-round selection last month.

Smith-Schuster won’t turn 21 until November, which makes him one of the younger members of this year’s rookie class and likely gives the Steelers hope that he has a good deal of room to grow as a player in the coming years. He caught 213 passes for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns during his time at USC, so that growth will come with a pretty solid floor underneath it.

If Smith-Schuster does make a strong early impression, Sammie Coates‘ time as part of a receiver group that also includes Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers could come to an end.