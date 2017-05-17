Kirk Cousins says he’s “in a good place right now”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 17, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Washington coach Jay Gruden said he wasn’t worrying about Kirk Cousins‘ contract situation, preferring to stay focused on the present.

And even though there’s legitimate reason for uncertainty with Cousins on the second year of playing under the franchise tag, Cousins is cool with that too.

During an interview with CSNMidAtlantic, Cousins said he’s “in a good place right now” entering this year as it pertains to his contract.

“The short answer is it’s been positive. I feel good about where we’re headed,” Cousins said. “I like coach Gruden’s quote where he said, ‘I’m not really worried about it because we got him for this year and that’s really all that matters.’ That’s the way I’ve always felt. There are so many guys on this team on one-year deals. Even if it says it’s a three or four-year contract, really the only guarantees are this year.

“Many of us are playing on one-year deals. I’m not the only one and we’re not going to have careers if we don’t have a great year this year, so we all don’t look much further than this season.”

That’s clearly the right thing to say, and we’ll see if the tone continues as we get closer to the negotiating deadline of July 15.