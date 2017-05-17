LeGarrette Blount signing with Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Running back LeGarrette Blount’s time as a free agent lasted a bit longer than expected, but it has come to an end.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have signed Blount. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth up to $2.8 million for the 2017 season while Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals also showed interest in Blount before he made his deal with Philly.

Blount ran 299 times for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Patriots last season and New England reportedly made an offer for him to return, but it wasn’t where Blount wanted it to be and the Patriots have added Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee to the backfield in the interim.

They also extended a rarely-used tender to Blount that means his signing with the Eagles will count as part of the compensatory pick formula for both teams despite the May 10 deadline passing before he reached agreement on a deal.

That didn’t stop the Eagles, who will plug Blount into a backfield group that also includes Ryan Mathews, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey. There was speculation that Mathews would be exiting the group before Blount was signed, however, and that will probably tick up with the veteran back in the fold.