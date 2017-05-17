 Skip to content

LeGarrette Blount signing with Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT
Running back LeGarrette Blount’s time as a free agent lasted a bit longer than expected, but it has come to an end.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have signed Blount. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth up to $2.8 million for the 2017 season while Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals also showed interest in Blount before he made his deal with Philly.

Blount ran 299 times for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Patriots last season and New England reportedly made an offer for him to return, but it wasn’t where Blount wanted it to be and the Patriots have added Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee to the backfield in the interim.

They also extended a rarely-used tender to Blount that means his signing with the Eagles will count as part of the compensatory pick formula for both teams despite the May 10 deadline passing before he reached agreement on a deal.

That didn’t stop the Eagles, who will plug Blount into a backfield group that also includes Ryan Mathews, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey. There was speculation that Mathews would be exiting the group before Blount was signed, however, and that will probably tick up with the veteran back in the fold.

37 Responses to “LeGarrette Blount signing with Eagles”
  1. autoriot says: May 17, 2017 10:30 AM

    I’m not mad.

  2. factschecker says: May 17, 2017 10:31 AM

    Good for him. he has to be the most underrated Patriot of the BB era. Power back that scored 18 TD’s last year and he’s treated like last weeks garbage by the fan base.

    Blount is not elite but he’s hands down the best sledge hammer currently playing in the NFL. My favorite run last year was vs Pitt in the playoffs when he took 6 Steelers into the endzone for a TD. He had a similar run week 1 vs the Cardinals.

  3. winged warrior says: May 17, 2017 10:33 AM

    very good signing , nice chain mover.

  4. 49ersfury says: May 17, 2017 10:35 AM

    He really did not want to be a Patriot. I don’t blame him,

  5. phillyfan7786 says: May 17, 2017 10:35 AM

    Good move. This is the type of back Philly needed. Someone to ice a game and kill some clock.

  6. wib22 says: May 17, 2017 10:36 AM

    overrated, system RB.

    Outside of belichick’s spy cam system he’ll be toast.

  7. piratefreedom says: May 17, 2017 10:37 AM

    Fun player to watch, I hope he has a good year and Philly fans get to see make some of the entertaining type plays he made for the Pats.
    Big guy but definitely not just a 3 yards and a cloud of dust type plodder.

  8. manderson4150 says: May 17, 2017 10:38 AM

    Somewhat surprised……I wonder how he does with a team that is not quite there as a contender……..

  9. weepingjebus says: May 17, 2017 10:41 AM

    Good luck, champ! And kudos to Belichick for getting a pick in return. As long as Develin stays heathy the road grading for NE will continue regardless.

  10. mm556 says: May 17, 2017 10:42 AM

    Something’s must be up with all the salary cap websites? The eagles have been severely up against the cap since the last season ended- as has been noted in many comments too. Despite this they’ve signed a number of free agents, some not cheap, and all the rookies bar 1. Where is Howie finding the money, or is everywhere else just wrong?

  11. justintuckrule says: May 17, 2017 10:42 AM

    Ha. Tricked you. Lol. Silly eagles.

  12. parasol monster says: May 17, 2017 10:42 AM

    Hard not to love this move for the Eagles. Blount along with Sproles and Pumphrey isn’t a bad trio to have behind Wentz and his new weapons on the outside.

  13. gmen6820 says: May 17, 2017 10:43 AM

    Ugh. Decent signing, I guess..

    – Giants fan

  14. Before you hate, just make sure you refer to him as '2015 PRO BOWL MVP' Matthew Stafford says: May 17, 2017 10:43 AM

    Must-add in all formats!!

  15. greenbleeder says: May 17, 2017 10:43 AM

    Blount will smoke the rest of the NFC East!

    GO BIRDS!!!

  16. billjones383 says: May 17, 2017 10:45 AM

    If it lasted longer than expected why didn’t you run hourly articles on him not being signed. I mean it’s not like every player gets signed on day one or is ignored.

  17. ROSMITH51 says: May 17, 2017 10:45 AM

    That’s about as solid of a 1-year signing as the Brids could expect this late in the game while filling a pretty sizable hole on the roster / role wise.

  18. greenbleeder says: May 17, 2017 10:46 AM

    PHILLY BLOUNT

  19. tbw880 says: May 17, 2017 10:47 AM

    A big THANKS to LG from all your Pats fans!!

  20. lgw91s says: May 17, 2017 10:47 AM

    Really, there was no spot for him in NE. But pretty smart of BB to know the loophole to pick up an extra 7th rounder. Just a little sweetener when trying to move up in the later rounds.

  21. 23rdusernameused says: May 17, 2017 10:48 AM

    I’m fine w this. The big back we did not have yet.
    And I thought Blount was holding out for big money, I assume he figured it was not coming, since he’s been a FA this long.

  22. mikespillane337 says: May 17, 2017 10:50 AM

    Good luck to you Blount.Going to miss watching you in a Patriots unifom.

  23. jonwill57 says: May 17, 2017 10:51 AM

    Wow! I can only hope he is still motivated having won 2 SBs. Philly has struggled in short yardage situations for many seasons. Now that he’s not under the Stepford System, I hope he can remain disciplined and bring that BB mystic with him. Lot’s of new faces to blend into the offense. I hope it works!

    How about upgrading that defense some more too.

  24. twomadmapper says: May 17, 2017 10:51 AM

    Thanks LeGarrette, it was a season to remember. Best of luck to you in Philly, wish you much success and good health in the future.

    The Partiots machine marches onward, towards SB LII…

  25. Seprix says: May 17, 2017 10:52 AM

    Well geez, 2.8 million doesn’t seem like a lot to get. I don’t know what the Patriots were offering, but it can’t have been less than that?

  26. tylawspick6 says: May 17, 2017 10:53 AM

    good move

  27. sceaglesfan says: May 17, 2017 10:53 AM

    Big back- makes sense on a team that is going to cut Mathews once he his healthy. Birds whiffed in the draft on an RB- can’t fix every hole but a talented one year rental if motivated.

  28. 1phillyphan says: May 17, 2017 10:55 AM

    He definitely picked the best team that will give him the most playing time.
    This was the missing piece to a revamped offense. He will be playing behind a very good line with an up and coming QB

  29. jrossizzle says: May 17, 2017 10:56 AM

    18 TDS 2016
    3 TDS 2017

  30. therealraider says: May 17, 2017 10:57 AM

    Pats fans will convince themselves they are better off. Truth is Blount was a workhorse for them.

  31. jagmankane says: May 17, 2017 10:59 AM

    Blount and Pumphrey will be solid Thunder and Lightning for them.

  32. thefirstsmilergrogan says: May 17, 2017 11:00 AM

    they pay him from the money saved when they cut mathews. which undoes another genius chip kelly move. and definitely improves the eagles offense.

  33. sportoficionado says: May 17, 2017 11:01 AM

    Blount is a good back and this is a good signing if they are planning a run by committee approach, where he is not asked to carry the bulk of snaps–wrong side of 30 but can still contribute.

  34. therealtrenches says: May 17, 2017 11:10 AM

    It all boils down to whether or not Dougie knows how to use him.

  35. Susan Imbriale says: May 17, 2017 11:16 AM

    There is a reason teams like Green Bay and Seattle did not take him

  36. eaglesw00t says: May 17, 2017 11:18 AM

    Eagles definitely need to dump Kelce now. Cant have a thumper back, with a 280lb center that gets the A gaps blown up every play.

    Stick Seumalo in there, it was his best position in college. Peters, Barbre (or Warmack), Seumalo, Brooks, Johnson. Stout OL with a chance to finally work the trenches.

    And now with Jeffery and Smith outside, it actually looks like Wentz wont be playing with one hand tied behind his back.

  37. aqibhasmorepick6sthantylaw says: May 17, 2017 11:21 AM

    Or….. he doesn’t give 2 hoots, under performs… gets released and goes back to the Patriots. …. hmmm. Hasn’t this happened before?

