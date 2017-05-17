Leonard Fournette signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said recently that even though running back Leonard Fournette showed the team enough to be the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft, he needs to show them more before he’ll move into the starting lineup ahead of Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon.

He also needs to have a signed contract. Fournette took care of that on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the four years of the deal — the Jaguars own a team option for a fifth year — are fully guaranteed and that the contract does not contain offsets.

Despite Marrone’s comments, it would come as a pretty great surprise if anyone other than Fournette is the lead back for the Jaguars this year. The team wants to make life easier for quarterback Blake Bortles by improving the running game and they almost certainly would have added a different player if they thought the incumbent backs could get that done.