Michael Floyd’s remaining DUI sentence transferred to Minnesota

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

As Vikings receiver Michael Floyd serves out a sentence of house arrest, he has gotten a sliver of good news. Via multiple reports, the sentence has been transferred from Arizona to Minnesota.

The move means that Floyd will be able to report for offseason workouts, which will assist with his transition to his new team and preparation for the upcoming season.

Floyd is still waiting to learn his fate from the league office. He’s facing a suspension of a least two games under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Cut by the Cardinals following the arrest, Floyd finished the season with the Patriots. He became a free agent in March, and the Vikings signed him last week.