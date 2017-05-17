NFL: No sign Tom Brady complained of concussion symptoms

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen was a guest on CBS This Morning on Wednesday and told Charlie Rose during an interview that her husband suffered a concussion during the 2016 season.
That came as new information since Brady didn’t miss a game due to a concussion last year and never spent time in the concussion protocol, which may be because Brady never told anyone from the team or its medical staff about symptoms he was experiencing. The NFL issued a statement regarding Bundchen’s revelation on Wednesday afternoon.
“We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots’ home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office,” the statement reads. “There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms. Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club’s medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.”
The NFL has spent a lot of time setting up protocols for identifying players who have suffered concussions during games and treating those injuries in the days that follow in recent years. A player who is able to keep symptoms from being readily apparent to others is something that can’t be accounted for in those protocols and it’s difficult to imagine how they’d be able to come up with one that could account for such situations happening in the future.
It’s football. You will get a concussion at some juncture
She is going to get him to retire one way or the other.
This is Giselle’s first public shot at getting the career to wind down. Problem is, Tom may never be the same guy once he’s removed from the game he’s played all his life.
Careful what you wish for.
LOL. Riiiight…..
Better hire some tobacco defense experts and spend $5 million to be sure, though. I want more trophies.
There’s going to be 18 games and there’s still Thursday night football.
But we care about “heath and safety”. Whatever you say #LyinRoger 😀
This is going to get ridiculously out of hand
Perhaps she chose her words poorly, if you listen to the interview it is plain she is not entirely comfortable in English. With a more than adequate backup available it is unlikely the Patriots would have risked him out there. If he was dinged he might have kept it to himself out of fear of being Bledsoed by Jimmy G but I doubt it.
And now for another trollathon by the usual suspects…
But ….. Just to be sure, Roger Goodell has commissioned Ted Wells to take a little deeper look into this. We can expect a report from Mr. Wells in anywhere from 6 to 36 months… 😉
As a close friend of the organization it seems as though something here is incorrect/fishy.
Waiting for all those folks who bought into the NFL’s framegate story to now tells us that the NFL is now protecting Brady.
Does anyone expect the troll tracker to think his heart throb could possibly be at fault …no of course not that would be too adult to accept a differing opinion. Sure blame his wife….priceless when she maybe trying to save his quality of life. That’s a fanboy for ya.
You can see in the photo that he’s holding his head after getting hit with Super Bowl confetti – I know it’s only very light but when you’ve been hit with it as often as he has it’s gonna mount up.
Where’s the “close friend of the organization” guy? He’ll fill us in.
That statement certainly covers Roger’s butt. As usual, league protocol was followed impeccably. If there is a problem it’s always someone else’s doing.
This will pretty much guarantee that the NFL will be crawling all over the Patriots sideline this season looking for people they can take out of games because of concussions that are more probable than not, regardless of what the truth is. With all the potential lawsuits the NFL is facing, they’d like nothing more than to showcase that they are all over this issue as witnessed by the fact that they are penalizing their own Premier Franchise.
The NFL’s concussion system leaves a lot to be desired and they know it. Plenty of people on this site have probably been concussed and most of them probably didn’t know it or manifest symptoms immediately afterwards. Often it isn’t until anywhere from 4-24 hours after the event that a concussion becomes apparent. A few years ago my brother got t-boned in a nasty accident. We played league darts that same night and he cleaned up. The next morning his pupils were the sice of saucers, he couldn’t tie his shoes or keep his balance. The concussion was so severe he was hospitalized for over a week and it was months before he was fully recovered. Anyone familiar with concussions at all can give you an example just like that. What the league does now is window dressing. The whole protocol is just closing the barn door a years after the horse made it’s escape. And the charade is largely pointless, it’s about being seen to give a damn. Unlike players from years ago today’s players know the risks.