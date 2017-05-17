NFL plans to let two players come back from injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

The NFL is continuing to loosen its injured reserve rules.

In 2012, the league began allowing each team to designate one player for return, meaning he could come back from injured reserve after eight weeks. Last year, the league altered that rule and didn’t require teams to identify that player in advance. And now the league may allow teams to bring two players back.

Judy Battista of NFL Network reports that NFL owners are expected to pass a proposal to allow a second player to come off injured reserve during the season. The owners are meeting on Monday in Chicago.

The NFL seems to be gradually moving in the direction of loosening restrictions on rosters, and it wouldn’t be surprising if in the next few years we see other moves, such as an expansion of the 53-player regular-season roster or the 46-player game day roster. Changing injured reserve rules is a baby step, but it’s a step in that direction.