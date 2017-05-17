One year later, Tom Brady’s 2016 concussion remarks take on new meaning

In May 2017, Tom Brady’s wife has made waves regarding her contention that the Patriots quarterback had a concussion last year and has had other concussions. The remarks put May 2016 comments from Brady himself into a new light.
While discussing the concussion issue with ABC News, Brady said that players who have suffered concussions need to be “treated the right way . . . [s]o that there are no long-term ramifications for it.” If Brady has indeed suffered concussion(s), it can fairly be assumed that he was treated the right way, so that there are no long-term ramifications.
So who treated him? If the Patriots did so secretly, the problem becomes something more than a garden-variety nose-thumbing of the injury reports, given the specific procedures and protocols that apply to concussions. If Brady obtained treatment on his own without telling the team, that opens an unprecedented can of worms.
It’s one thing for a player to pretend to not be concussed so that he can play and then quietly deal with the symptoms while they subside. It’s quite another for a player to bluff his way through a head injury and affirmatively seek treatment from someone other than the team.
For now, no one knows whether Brady actually suffered concussions, when they happened, whether the team knew or should have known, and whether Brady secretly secured treatment for the condition. But this would seem to be, at least on the surface, an issue far more substantive than a trumped-up claim of cheating arising from the question of whether Brady was involved in the manipulation of football air pressure aimed at allowing him to grip and throw the ball in circumvention of a rule the NFL had largely ignored.
If Brady has been suffering concussions, hiding them, and seeking out treatment without the knowledge or involvement of the team, this created a distinct competitive advantage for the Patriots. Put simply, it allowed him to be available to play when, based on rules far more meaningful than whether the air inside a football falls within an arbitrary range set decades ago by the manufacturer, other players aren’t available to play.
So hiding a concussion and not seeking treatment, in an attempt to skirt the rules is ok. Doing the same thing, while being smarter about it is not ok? The logic of this article has lost me…
“If Brady has indeed suffered concussion(s), it can fairly be assumed that he was treated the right way, so that there are no long-term ramifications.”
There is no known ‘right way’ to treat a concussion.
Is the story true that Peyton Manning claimed he deliberately botched the concussion baseline tests so it would be harder to detect if he had concussions?
If Andrew Luck can hide kidney laceration and fractured ribs with no punishment anyone can do the same thing.
As for Brady- if he indeed got treatment without the team’s knowledge to stay out of the protocol then as long as PEDs aren’t in the picture what’s the problem?
Did the Patriots, behind closed doors, have Brady seek treatment elsewhere? Wondering what his wife’s motivation is behind these comments?
Well good thing we have independent doctors who watch every single one of Tom Brady’s snaps looking for any evidence of a concussion.
It’s one thing for this site to publish unsubstantiated rumors (it is the Rumor Mill after all) but rank speculation is a new low. Why don’t you go write another article about your loser buddy, Kaepernick and stop pretending that the Patriots are the only team in the history of the league to look for competitive advantages.
One would think that after your excellent coverage of the Deflategate witch-hunt that you would be a bit more cautious about throwing out baseless accusations at random given the capriciousness of the league office.
Stop the witchhunt already. He doesn’t want to get yanked from the game so he’s not going to tell the team that he got his brain rocked. He’s got enough money so he can privately get the best medical assistance. It’s something between him and his doctor and nobody elses business.
Remember earlier in the offseason when there were stories about PIT not putting LeVeon Bell on the injury report and SEA doing the same thing with Richard Sherman? Fans of a certain team in the northeastern United States were clamoring for the NFL to punish both of these franchises for failing to disclose those injuries on the injury report.
I wonder if those same fans think the NFL should punish the Patriots for doing the same exact thing? Allegedly.
He may also have taken a hit and the medical staff followed the correct protocols and determined he was ok and Gisele -with her degree from the Victoria’s Secret School of Medicine-ran with it and has made her own determination that he had a concussion because she wants him to retire after Superbowl 46.
Maybe I’m in the minority here, but I just kind of assume anyone that’s played as long as he has has been dinged a least a couple times with minor concussions and probably didn’t tell anyone. I’d actually have a hard time believing anyone made it through playing 17 years without getting knocked silly at least a couple times. Now, reporting it is different, but a wife and/or sidepiece might know more than a team if they hid it.
LOL man another witch hunt. Every year at the end of season some QB will say something about playing injured…but it was never reported. Now you are saying if Brady did it…he was a huge advantage for his team. Not sure I see the advantage either, playing concussed with headaches…seems like that would hold a guy back more than aid.
Tom Brady must be super human . It is my understanding that one of the most difficult positions to play in the NFL is QB. How can anyone play that position effectively when you are concussed ? I don’t remember if I ever saw TB helped off the field or any tape of him being helped or treated on the sidelines during a game . The only thing I can think of if he was treated for a concussion after a game . Does anyone remember any kind of medical treatment being administered to him ever ? The question remains can someone play QB at a high level when they have a concussion ?
How can any player hide a concussion? Doesn’t every player have to go through concussion protocols when they get concussed during a game? I think we’re reading way too much into what Giselle said. More hate directed towards Brady.
Why is anyone surprised? This happens every week in the NFL, probably on every team.
I think it’s safe to presume that every NFL player has been at least mildly concussed at some points in his career, and has tried to hide it to stay on the field.
99.9% of concussed NFL players would hide it to avoid losing playing time if they could. Every player has gotten their “bell rung” and most play through it.
Big surprise. The toughest most competitive SOB in the league takes a physical beating game after game and anyone is shocked he’s been concussed?! You can bet more than once and yes he probably hid it to stay in – just like any other pro QB worth a damn.
