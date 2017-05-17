Patriots release tight end Rob Housler

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 17, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

The Patriots cut another tight end Wednesday, making it a good thing they keep plenty around.

According to Phil Perry of CSNNE.com, the Patriots released veteran Rob Housler with a failed physical designation.

They just cut blocking tight end/spare lineman Michael Williams last week.

The Patriots have as good a 1-2 punch as any in the league with Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, and they still have five on the roster including trade acquisition James O’Shaughnessy.

The 29-year-old Housler was signed in January. He didn’t play last season. The former Cardinals third-rounder was cut by the Bears last summer.