Patriots release tight end Rob Housler

The Patriots cut another tight end Wednesday, making it a good thing they keep plenty around.
According to Phil Perry of CSNNE.com, the Patriots released veteran Rob Housler with a failed physical designation.
They just cut blocking tight end/spare lineman Michael Williams last week.
The Patriots have as good a 1-2 punch as any in the league with Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, and they still have five on the roster including trade acquisition James O’Shaughnessy.
The 29-year-old Housler was signed in January. He didn’t play last season. The former Cardinals third-rounder was cut by the Bears last summer.