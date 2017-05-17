Rams claim center Austin Blythe off waivers from Colts

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 17, 2017, 8:07 AM EDT

The Rams have made yet another move to try to fix their offensive line from the inside out.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams claimed center Austin Blythe off waivers from the Colts. They also signed tryout defensive back Dominique Hatfield and waived linebacker Adefolarin Orimolade.

Blythe, a 2016 seventh-round pick from Iowa, is yet another move to shore up the middle of the line.

They cut incumbent center Tim Barnes, tried to sign Bills restricted free agent Ryan Groy (but since they’re not the Patriots it didn’t work), and then signed veteran center John Sullivan.

That’s in addition to adding left tackle Andrew Whitworth in free agency, as the Rams are making a concerted effort to improve the protection for quarterback Jared Goff.