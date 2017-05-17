Report: Derek Carr getting antsy about pace of contract talks

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 17, 2017, 5:52 AM EDT

The last we heard from the Raiders, they said they wanted to get started on a contract extension for quarterback Derek Carr shortly after the draft.

They’re apparently not moving quickly enough for Carr’s liking.

According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, Carr “has grown frustrated with the slow pace” of discussions since he wants to get a deal done before the start of training camp. He also reports there has been “no significant communication” between the team and the agents so far.

Carr’s heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and considering he’s been open about wanting to be a “Raider for life,” they ought to be as friendly as a deal containing such large numbers can be.

But his performance and simple inflation could push him past Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s $25.594 million per year average, which complicates things. There’s some urgency at play as well, because as a second-round pick, there’s no convenient fifth-year option for the team to pick up. Their options are pay now or be prepared to use the franchise tag in 2018, or else get started on a negotiation and handle things now.

The Raiders have thrown Marshawn Lynch up as a human shield to pacify Oakland fans about their upcoming move to Las Vegas, but they can’t afford problems with their franchise quarterback, who has made them relevant again on their way out the door.