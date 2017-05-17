Report: LeGarrette Blount had offers from Cardinals and Giants

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 17, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

With LeGarrette Blount deciding to take the Eagles’ offer this morning, one of the more interesting subplots might be the teams he spurned.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the veteran running back had offers from the Giants and the Cardinals before he decided to go to Philadelphia.

While the Giants were one of the usual suspects in the pursuit of Blount, the Cardinals weren’t an obvious candidate and hadn’t previously been mentioned in that pursuit.

Coach Bruce Arians spoke earlier this offseason about giving running back David Johnson 30 touches a game, and Johnson said he was ready for such a workload.

But if they were interested in adding Blount, it indicates some degree of concern about his workload, at least in goal line and short-yardage situations.

The Cardinals have Andre Ellington in reserve and used a fifth-round pick on running back T.J. Logan, but there isn’t a like-for-like for Blount on the roster. So the idea they thought about adding him is interesting as to how they’d have used a known commodity while keeping the ball in Johnson’s hands as much as possible.