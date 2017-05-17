Report: LeGarrette Blount had offers from Cardinals and Giants

With LeGarrette Blount deciding to take the Eagles’ offer this morning, one of the more interesting subplots might be the teams he spurned.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the veteran running back had offers from the Giants and the Cardinals before he decided to go to Philadelphia.
While the Giants were one of the usual suspects in the pursuit of Blount, the Cardinals weren’t an obvious candidate and hadn’t previously been mentioned in that pursuit.
Coach Bruce Arians spoke earlier this offseason about giving running back David Johnson 30 touches a game, and Johnson said he was ready for such a workload.
But if they were interested in adding Blount, it indicates some degree of concern about his workload, at least in goal line and short-yardage situations.
The Cardinals have Andre Ellington in reserve and used a fifth-round pick on running back T.J. Logan, but there isn’t a like-for-like for Blount on the roster. So the idea they thought about adding him is interesting as to how they’d have used a known commodity while keeping the ball in Johnson’s hands as much as possible.
Good for LG ! Glad to see him get paid .
NFCE looking very interesting this season.
Good choice Blount! Gints and cards on the downward trajectory and philly is moving on up + should be a grat OL you get to run behind as long as Lane is off the juice!
I thought the g-men were going to sign him weeks ago. He would’ve been a perfect fit there. I’m surprised that they couldn’t close the deal.