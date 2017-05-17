Report: Owners are expected to reduce overtime to 10 minutes

NFL owners reportedly were expected to reduce preseason and regular-season overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes in March. They didn’t.
Now, according to Judy Battista of NFL Media, NFL owners reportedly are expected to reduce preseason and regular-season overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes in May. Hopefully, they won’t.
It’s a bad idea. A very bad idea. With the two-possession* rule, it will result in more ties. And it won’t necessarily result in significiantly fewer plays from scrimmage, since teams could move with a greater sense of urgency in a 10-minute overtime.
But the powers-that-be apparently are willing to welcome those complications in order, ultimately, to remove one of the arguments against short-week football. If teams won’t be playing up to 75 minutes on a Sunday before playing up to 75 minutes on a Thursday, no one can argue that Thursday football should be limited or scrapped because of this legitimate health-and-safety concern.
Instead, we’ll argue that overtime stinks because of the uptick in ties that inevitably will occur.
The better idea continues to be (and not just because it’s PFT’s proposal . . . wait, precisely because it’s PFT’s proposal) the implementation of a two-point conversion shootout. Each team goes for two, alternating the attempts, three times each. After that, it’s back and forth until someone scores and someone doesn’t.
And if the league wants to put an outer limit on the number of tries before calling it a tie, so be it. But even if the limit is, say, 20 snaps, ties will be few and far between — and the total extra snaps always will be lower than they would be in a 10-minute overtime.
I swear they must go into their morning meeting at 345 Corruption Ave and the first question they ask every day is –
“How can we make the game worse and drive fans away?”
SMH
Stop fixing what isn’t broken !!!!!!!!
Get rid of Thursday night football.
Tinkering to tinker.
College overtime = best overtime
Keep it simple stupid and stop tinkering with stuff all the time. The NFL’s on undoing will come from the “know it all” owners.
They didn’t in March because GMs & HCs attend those meetings as well and lobbied against it. The meeting this month will be owners-only, which allows them to pass the stuff they wanted to pass without the hassle.
One of the worst ideas yet. And that’s saying something since the Goodell years have been full of them. Keep up the good work guys!
There’s nothing wrong with a few more ties: just ask anyone who has to put up with the NHL skills competition because hockey MUST have a winner every game.
A two-point conversion shootout is a silly idea. All that determines is who has a better goal line offense and defense which has little to do with which team is actually better. In order to determine which team wins a football game they should be required to play, you know, football. If at the end of the overtime period no winner has been determined, then it’s a tie. Ties are fine, they happen in other sports without incident and they make the playoff calculus that much more fun to figure out at the end of the season.
We still can’t define what constitutes a catch and, in most cases, a fumble and we still don’t have end zone or goal line cameras.
So, yeah, change the overtime rules. I’ve already cancelled my Sunday Ticket and the drip, drip, drip of stupid owner-related decisions makes me lose more interest by the day.
Yikes, that 2 point shootout idea may be the worst idea in the history of ideas.
how many games would this really affect?
it only takes about 1 minute for my Pack to lose OT playoff games. Equivalent to 3 plays…
For the number of games that go to OT this is just numb TNF will still suck, 5 minutes isn’t going to change that. Just add another bye week and make sure the teams playing on Thursday are both coming off of one. It eliminates the short week and provides a decent Thursday night product.
It’s the OT punt fests that cause ties. Limit teams to one punt each and games will be resolved in 10 minutes.
10 minute overtime is a good move. It is a very small change, protects the players, could actually help ratings and will force teams to have a sense of urgency.
You act like ties are such a bad thing too. They’re not.
So you want it to be hockey.
Oh who cares. Ties shmies.
Why don’t they just have two of the strongest players meet on raised platforms and beat each other with a baton until one falls off ala the old Gladiators show to determine the winner.
There have been many bad rule changes over the past decade. This would be the worst of all. It makes zero sense to anybody with a brain.
I like ties, and it’s not like a bunch of games are going to end in ties after going to OT anyways. In fact, I’d be happy with games ending in ties at the end of regulation except for the post season. I don’t want to watch more football than I have to.
The two-point conversion shootout isn’t a horrible idea, but other sports that use a shootout only go to it after some amount of overtime. I suggest giving each team one possession in an untimed overtime. Then if it’s still tied, you go to the shootout.
I wish they would scrap it all together in the regular season. You play to a tie, you play to a tie. Makes for some interesting end games and standings.
Alternatively, after the overtime period ends whether 10 or 15 minutes the team’s could have a field goal shootout with each kick getting progressively further. It could either be straight up whoever makes more of 3-5 rounds or each distance can be worth certain points. If it’s still tied after overtime play and a kicking shootout the game ends in a tie.
Other than ticket prices, the NFL will continue to reduce everything.
Why not just go the college route???
They should reduce it another 10 min, and don’t play OT at all, its not needed in the regular season. Nothing wrong with two teams play to a tie.