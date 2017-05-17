Sashi Brown: Caleb Brantley must grow as a person from this situation

Browns rookie defensive tackle Caleb Brantley won’t be facing battery charges in Florida after being the subject of a complaint alleging he knocked a woman unconscious with a punch during an altercation last month.
The State Attorney’s Office said the complaint was dismissed because of insufficient evidence to use in a prosecution of Brantley while also noting Brantley had the right to defend himself against someone “punching and assaulting him.” In statements, Brantley said he was “grateful” for the ruling and Browns executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown said it was incumbent on the rookie to make the most of the opportunity
“Based on our information, we understood there was a reasonable chance that the charges would be dismissed. As we have previously discussed, the allegations made regarding the incident were not something we take lightly. Caleb understands that we have an expectation and standard for every member of our organization. He’s a talented young man with a great opportunity in front of him. Caleb must grow as a person from this situation. He is now able to move forward and focus on earning a spot on this roster.”
Before the battery complaint, Brantley was seen as a sure thing to go in the first couple of rounds in the draft and make an NFL roster. He wound up slipping to the sixth round, where the Browns took a gamble that things would work out for Brantley in the legal realm. They did and now the football one is front and center for all involved.
Browns getting high marks all around so far…
Hes 1 of the 2 bright spots of the Browns Draft. Him and Njoku will be the only 2 good players out of their 10 picks and out of their last 2 Drafts. The rest of the picks were horrible the last 2 yrs.
Vegas agrees with me and not you myopian Browns fans. Not favored in any game this year
Sounds like Brantley made a financial investment in his future.
Can you really buy the prosecution, though, I mean he’s getting 6th round money how of an investment can he really aford to make?
Next is the civil suit.
As a Browns fan, I like that management gathered evidence and took a calculated risk in acquiring a top of the draft talent in the 6th round. With this roster seemingly depleted of talent for years, the Harvard boys are slowly putting together a roster of players capable of giving the fans something to root and cheer for for years to come. #GOBROWNS