Sashi Brown: Caleb Brantley must grow as a person from this situation

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

Browns rookie defensive tackle Caleb Brantley won’t be facing battery charges in Florida after being the subject of a complaint alleging he knocked a woman unconscious with a punch during an altercation last month.

The State Attorney’s Office said the complaint was dismissed because of insufficient evidence to use in a prosecution of Brantley while also noting Brantley had the right to defend himself against someone “punching and assaulting him.” In statements, Brantley said he was “grateful” for the ruling and Browns executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown said it was incumbent on the rookie to make the most of the opportunity

“Based on our information, we understood there was a reasonable chance that the charges would be dismissed. As we have previously discussed, the allegations made regarding the incident were not something we take lightly. Caleb understands that we have an expectation and standard for every member of our organization. He’s a talented young man with a great opportunity in front of him. Caleb must grow as a person from this situation. He is now able to move forward and focus on earning a spot on this roster.”

Before the battery complaint, Brantley was seen as a sure thing to go in the first couple of rounds in the draft and make an NFL roster. He wound up slipping to the sixth round, where the Browns took a gamble that things would work out for Brantley in the legal realm. They did and now the football one is front and center for all involved.