Seahawks sign sixth-round pick Mike Tyson

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 17, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

The Seattle Seahawks signed sixth-round cornerback Mike Tyson to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday.

Tyson, selected with the 187th overall pick of the draft out of Cincinnati, is expected to play cornerback for the Seahawks after being a safety during the majority of his time in college.

Tyson was one of four defensive backs selected by the Seahawks in this year’s draft.

He becomes the fifth member of Seattle’s 11-man draft class to sign with the team. Seattle’s top six selections – defensive tackles Malik McDowell (second) and Nazair Jones (third), guard/tackle Ethan Pocic (second), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (third), safety Delano Hill (third) and wide receiver Amara Darboh (third) – still have yet to sign their deals with the team.