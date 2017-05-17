Steelers cut Mel Blount’s son, sign a pair of players

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

Cornerback Mel Blount had a Hall of Fame career with the Steelers, but his son’s stay with the team didn’t work out quite so grandly.

Linebacker Akil Blount was signed by the team in February and his run with the club came to an end on Wednesday when the Steelers cut him loose. Blount played at Florida A&M and spent last offseason with the Dolphins before being cut in August.

The Steelers also parted ways with quarterback Nick Schuessler on Wednesday and announced the signing of two players. They added quarterback Bart Houston and wide receiver Canaan Severin.

Houston played with first-round pick T.J. Watt at Wisconsin and made five starts for the Badgers. Severin spent last summer with the Steelers before going on injured reserve and was waived earlier this month to make room for undrafted rookie additions.