Steelers sign a pair of players after tryouts, including a local

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 17, 2017, 7:23 AM EDT

The Steelers added another local product, among their additions after last week’s tryouts.

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review, the Steelers have signed former Pitt linebacker Matt Galambos, along with Fordham tight end Phazahn Odom.

Galambos was a three-year starter for the local college, and has some degree of a chance if only because the Steelers didn’t draft any inside linebackers.

To make room for them on the roster, the Steelers released tight end Ryan Malleck and cornerback Devonte Johnson.